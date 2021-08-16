 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Newton - $297,838

  Updated
Wicksburg School Zones - Cottage Grove - Stone Martin Builders newest community located on Sandbed Road - All brick 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with vaulted ceiling greatroom. Beautiful features including wood flooring, all granite countertops, master shower with frameless shower door, wainscoting and crown.molding., Irrigation system included. Approx. 1/2 acre lots. Close to Ft. Rucker and Dothan. 1 year warranty plus a 2-10 warranty. Virtual tour of plan built in different community.

