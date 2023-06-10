Welcome to your dream home! This stunning 4-bedroom, 2-full bathroom residence is nestled in a charming neighborhood with excellent schools. The open floor plan with vaulted ceilings creates a spacious and stylish atmosphere. The kitchen boasts granite countertops and a walk-in pantry. The master bedroom is generously sized, accompanied by a large master bathroom and walk-in closet. Outside, the huge fenced backyard offers ample space and privacy. Additional features include an outdoor storage shed. Don't miss the chance to own this incredible property in a prime location!
4 Bedroom Home in Newton - $299,900
