New construction home in desirable Wicksburg school district. Sellers are moving due to personal matters. There are updated light fixtures, ceiling fans, ring doorbell and a wooden fence that was installed, surrounding the BIG backyard. Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms and vinyl plank throughout. Carpet in the bedrooms, with split floorplan. The Primary bathroom has a gorgeous tiled walk in shower, with double sinks. Wonderful neighborhood with great neighbors, mostly military. There is a common playground with a basketball court and plans to expand. Wicksburg school is within a stones throw and one of the best in the Wiregrass. Centrally located with an easy drive to Ft Rucker and Enterprise to the west and Dothan to the east. This home was tastefully built with a great color scheme and amenities. Don't wait for a new home when you can move into this one NOW!
4 Bedroom Home in Newton - $304,500
