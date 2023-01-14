 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Newton - $304,900

Newly constructed home (less than a year old) in desirable, convenient, Wicksburg school district. Sellers are moving due to personal matters. There are updated light fixtures, ceiling fans, ring doorbell and the HUGE backyard is surrounded by a newly built wooden fence. Granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms and vinyl plank flooring throughout. Carpet in the bedrooms, with a split floor plan. The Primary bathroom has a gorgeous, tiled walk-in shower, with double sinks. Wonderful neighborhood with great neighbors. There is a common area playground with a basketball court and plans to expand. Wicksburg school is within walking distance and one of the best in the Wiregrass. Thomley Ridge is centrally located with an easy drive to Ft. Rucker and Enterprise to the West and Dothan to the East. This home was tastefully built with a great color scheme and amenities. Don't wait for a new home when you can move into this one NOW! House has appraised OVER listing price!

