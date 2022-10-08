 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Newton - $305,000

Beautiful, new construction situated on one acre in the Wicksburg School Zone. Features include 4 bedrooms,2 baths, vinyl plank flooring, granite, tongue and groove wood ceiling, large walk-in tile shower, sprinkler system, security system and a covered rear porch. If you want the feel of country living while still being close to Dothan and Enterprise....you need to set up a viewing today.

