4 Bedroom Home in Newton - $305,000

Absolutely gorgeous open floor plan for this 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in the sought after Wicksburg School District! This beautiful home features granite countertops throughout, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances to include the refrigerator, 2 inch blinds throughout, trey ceilings in grand room & master bedroom, energy efficient vinyl windows, beautiful separate shower and jetted tub in master bathroom, double vanity in master and one of the other bathrooms. Pantry, linen closets, and tons of storage. Owners have added a back deck perfect for entertaining and fall football parties. Gutters installed last year. This home won't last long! Conveniently located to all of the westside of Dothan, Daleville, Fort Rucker, and Enterprise!

