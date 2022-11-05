 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Newton - $309,900

4 Bedroom Home in Newton - $309,900

Newly constructed home (less than a year old) in desirable, convenient, Wicksburg school district. Sellers are moving due to personal matters. There are updated light fixtures, ceiling fans, ring doorbell and the HUGE backyard is surrounded by a newly built wooden fence. Granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms and vinyl plank flooring throughout. Carpet in the bedrooms, with a split floor plan. The Primary bathroom has a gorgeous, tiled walk-in shower, with double sinks. Wonderful neighborhood with great neighbors. There is a common area playground with a basketball court and plans to expand. Wicksburg school is within walking distance and one of the best in the Wiregrass. Thomley Ridge is centrally located with an easy drive to Ft. Rucker and Enterprise to the West and Dothan to the East. This home was tastefully built with a great color scheme and amenities. Don't wait for a new home when you can move into this one NOW!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Geneva teen in KKK costume arrested in Halloween party stabbing

Geneva teen in KKK costume arrested in Halloween party stabbing

Geneva County authorities have arrested an 18-year-old in connection with a stabbing at a Halloween party reportedly prompted by a Ku Klux Klan costume. WDHN is reporting that Michael Harrison Barrett, 18, a senior at Slocomb High School, has been charged with first-degree assault. More arrests could follow, authorities said. Attempts to contact Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms were not ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert