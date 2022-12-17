New Construction on one acre in the Wicksburg School Zone. This beautiful, split floor plan has four bedrooms, 2full baths, spacious kitchen, dining area, granite counter tops, boxed ceiling, stainless appliances and a front andrear covers porch. Lots of space and less than 10 minutes to Dothan.
4 Bedroom Home in Newton - $318,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
In the biggest day yet for the ongoing United Methodist split in Alabama, 198 congregations officially left the denomination after a vote by t…
TALLAHASSEE – An Alabama man has claimed a $2 million prize he won from a Mega Millions drawing.
The homeowners thought it was an invasive species, but reptile experts say it’s more likely someone’s pet.
Toby Greene is returning back to the public high school coaching ranks – and also returning to where he had his first head coaching job – sort of.
A 31-year-old Cottondale woman died at an area hospital on Friday, Dec. 9, following a crash late that morning on U.S. 231 at Dilmore Road, ac…
The longest head football coaching tenure in 40-plus years at Geneva is coming to an end.
DALEVILLE – A one-vehicle accident that apparently happened Saturday night has left one man dead, according to Level Plains Police Chief Johnn…
OZARK—Although the public library’s name is a hyphenated “Ozark-Dale County Public Library,” it appears the county commission will leave the c…
Rehobeth defeated Providence Christian 59-53 in varsity boys basketball action on Monday night.
Junior Smith had 14 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and both Isaiah Griffin and Jamarvion Scott had 13 points with Griffin adding five steals t…