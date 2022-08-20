 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Newton - $319,900

Super nice Craftsman 4 bedroom 3 bath Stone and Brick exterior Conveniently located near everything Close to Dothan and Ft Rucker Large lot with a country feel Upgrades include Trey ceilings, granite countertops, custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, jacuzzi tub, tile shower LVP flooring and carpet tile baths This plan has a HUGE!!! master bedroom closet. Wicksburg School district If someone hurries they can pick interior paint color , granite and carpet color

