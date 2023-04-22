Great like new home in Bear Creek. Wicksburg schools. Home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, all brick, Energy efficient, Hardwood flooring in grand room, halls, kitchen, & breakfast area, granite countertops, crown molding, stainless appliances, tile surround shower with glass door, gas fireplace, & pantry. This home has irrigation for the yard. Minutes to Dothan or Ft Rucker. A must see home.
4 Bedroom Home in Newton - $324,900
