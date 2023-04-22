New Construction Conveniently located near everything between Dothan and Ft Rucker. Large lot with a country feel. Perfect time to pick your colors to make it your own. Custom Cabinetry throughout with Granite Countertops. Tile in Bathrooms and Laundry. Vinyl Plank flooring in Living areas and Carpeting to cozy up the bedrooms. Ceiling fans in Living room and Bedrooms. Stainless Steel Appliances. Separate jetted tub and tiled shower in primary bathrooms. This plan also has a huge primary walk in closet. You will love the location. Come take a look!
4 Bedroom Home in Newton - $325,500
