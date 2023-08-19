New Construction Conveniently located near everything between Dothan and Ft Rucker. Large lot with a country feel. Perfect time to pick your own colors. Custom Cabinetry throughout with Granite Countertops. Tile in Bathrooms and Laundry. Vinyl Plank flooring in Living areas and Carpeting to cozy up the bedrooms. Ceiling fans in Living room and Bedrooms. Stainless Steel Appliances. Separate jetted tub and tiled shower in primary bathrooms. This plan also has a huge primary walk in closet that leads into Laundry Room. You will love the location. Come take a look!
4 Bedroom Home in Newton - $331,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
During the event, the inductees shared their strong Christian beliefs, stories of their playing and coaching days and a genuine appreciation o…
A Tennessee-based unmanned aviation company is opening at Blackwell Field in Ozark.
Dothan pastor ordered to stay away from a church he was allegedly fired from.
Jamel Harris spent the past two seasons at the Panthers’ defensive coordinator. He said the transition to head coach hasn’t been too difficult.
Seven people were arrested late last week following an undercover sex sting operation involving multiple agencies.