4 Bedroom Home in Newton - $339,900

Moultrie model floor plan with 2300 sq.ft. Four bedrooms, 3 baths. Two car garage. This home features granite countertops, ceramic tile and vinyl floors, tiled shower, crown molding, custom cabinets and much more. This home is zoned for the Wicksburg school system. If you are looking for country living just outside the city then this is the home for you! Call today for more details. Seller is a licensed real estate agent in the state of Alabama.