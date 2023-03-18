Come take a look at this wonderful new construction by Southern Home Builders!!! This is a great opportunity as this custom home builder rarely has a few spec home available. This is a beautiful 4 bed 2 bath home with a bonus room that could serve as a 5th bedroom if needed as it has a full closet. The bonus room could also serve for any additional purpose needed. This home features an open floor plan and has an oversized garage for that much needed storage space. Can I say huge shower with dual shower heads!!! It is in the Wicksburg School district in a rural setting, but is just minutes form HWY 84. There is nice front porch to enjoy a morning cup of coffee watching the sunrise and a great rear covered patio to enjoy the sunset!