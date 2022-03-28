The Rosewood is a well-planned floor plan that is budding with four bedrooms, plus a bonus room, and three full bathrooms. The foyer opens into an expansive kitchen with a great island, granite countertops, and a pantry. The spacious kitchen flows into its own convenient breakfast area opening to a great room perfect for entertaining and comfortable living. Off the great room, bedrooms two, three, and four reside with spacious closets and a great hall connecting the bedrooms to the bath with a double vanity. Secluded at the corner of the home, the master suite is a dream, with a huge walk in closet, spacious bedroom, and a bathroom with a soaking tub and large tiled shower. The first floor is complete with a covered porch and a two -car garage. Up the stairs, a bonus room with a walk-in closet and a full bath, is ready to serve a wide variety of purposes for your family. This plan is sure to suit the needs of your growing family.
4 Bedroom Home in Newton - $362,199
