With extraordinary design, this 4 bedroom 3 bath floorplan with a bonus room won't disappoint! The “Savannah” delivers a spectacular living design for a growing family! The alluring entry foyer is elegant and provides an appealing opening to the spacious dining room. The airy kitchen with oversized granite island is made for entertaining. Don't miss the exquisitely designed great room complete with a double octagon box ceiling as you step outside to enjoy the covered patio. The unique master suite offers a large bedroom area, functional master bath with a double granite vanity, garden/soaking tub, tiled shower with glass door and a generous walk in closet. Three more large bedrooms complete this plan along with a bonus room upstairs that can be used as an entertainment area or guest room with its attached full bathroom. This highly desirable plan is perfect for multiple lifestyles. Lot 101, Phase 2
4 Bedroom Home in Newton - $378,771
Related to this story
Most Popular
HENRY COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash in Henry County late Tuesday claimed the lives of a Dothan cardiologist and his daughter, according to a…
When the cheerleading coach broke the news to Katrina Kohel that she was the only one left on the cheer squad, Kohel was determined to compete anyway.
Former Geneva County football head coach, longtime Geneva County school employee and current Florala principal Max Whittaker passed away Sunda…
Pace Maddox was selected as queen at the Azalea-Dogwood Festival Scholarship Pageant on Saturday. As queen, she won a $2,000 scholarship to th…
After Dothan’s Water World posted a record high attendance in 2022, city officials announced Tuesday that a long-awaited, multimillion-dollar …