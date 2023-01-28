 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Newton - $495,000

Beautiful stained concrete front porch leads you up to this breathtaking home that overlooks 3 acres. Living room features beautiful Wood Coffered Ceilings with Wood Barrel Ceiling Entry in foyer. This house boasts a very roomy kitchen that opens into the living room and dining area, with a large pantry off to the side. The kitchen has a drink cooler and a wine rack for everyone to enjoy. Overlook the fenced in backyard (or the additional acreage) from your porch/sunroom while you are relaxing watching tv. The laundry room is plentiful of countertops, cabinets and storage areas. The unique craftsmanship of this house explodes into each room you walk in and out of.

