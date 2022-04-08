 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Newton - $649,900

Custom luxury country living in this beautiful estate! Home features many custom features including 8' doors, custom trimwork throughout. Addition that was added in 2005 added large owner's suite and bath, massive family room, screened-in porch, office, half bath, theatre room, arcade room, and 4 car garage. Pool and hot tub round out the entertainment options that make this the perfect home for hosting large parties or family functions.

