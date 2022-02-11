Lot 27 New Construction on 3.3 ac. Incredible single-story home with oversized 3-Car garage w/ plenty of overhead storage. Either 4BR or 3BR plus large office next to master BR. Florida Room w/ 3-Sided gas fireplace across the rear of the home overlooking the beautiful country waterfront view or enjoy the view & weather on the large rear deck. Spray-Foam insulation overhead and insulated interior walls at baths and bedrooms. Low-E windows & tankless water heater. Call agent for more information.
4 Bedroom Home in Newton - $659,400
