4 Bedroom Home in Newton - $659,400

Lot 27 New Construction on 3.3 ac. Incredible single-story home with oversized 3-Car garage w/ plenty of overhead storage. Either 4BR or 3BR plus large office next to master BR. Florida Room w/ 3-Sided gas fireplace across the rear of the home overlooking the beautiful country waterfront view or enjoy the view & weather on the large rear deck. Spray-Foam insulation overhead and insulated interior walls at baths and bedrooms. Low-E windows & tankless water heater. Call agent for more information.