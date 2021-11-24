 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Newton - $699,900

4 Bedroom Home in Newton - $699,900

4 Bedroom Home in Newton - $699,900

Custom luxury country living in this beautiful estate! Home features many custom features including 8' doors, custom trimwork throughout. Addition that was added in 2005 added large owner's suite and bath, massive family room, screened-in porch, office, half bath, theatre room, arcade room, and 4 car garage. Pool and hot tub round out the entertainment options that make this the perfect home for hosting large parties or family functions.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert