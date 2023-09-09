Close to everything, but still in the country! 10 min to Ft Novosel Ozark gate & 13 min to the Newton gate, 8 min to Walmart in Ozark & 20 min to Target in Dothan! Welcome to this beautiful open and airy home that features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, large bonus room, tons of storage and screened back porch. Kitchen offers quartz counter tops, pantry, black stainless steel appliances and beautiful wood shiplap backsplash. Large master suite to include a tiled walk-in shower with 2 shower heads, his & her sinks with tons of storage and finished off with a fabulous walk-in closet. The bonus room offers many possibilities from game room, in-law suite or theater room with a kitchen sink and cabinets in place with outlets for a stove & refrigerator and a full bath. Screened in porch overlooks the 18X36 saltwater pool and a lounging gazebo to relax and enjoy the wildlife. This home sits on 1 acre to include a 24X24 storage garage and privacy fencing.