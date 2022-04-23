Custom home built in 2019 on 40 acres,15 with mature pines - perfect for hunting. 1 1/2 acre stocked pond with gazebo and dock. 1400 sf of wrap around porch with custom built stone fireplace and 2 TV outlets - perfect for entertaining and game days! 60 x 40 outbuilding for all your toys! Gorgeous kitchen with gas stove and pot filler. Vinyl plank throughout, fiberglass windows, granite in kitchen and bathrooms, foam insulation, AC w/ dehumidifier, and smart thermostat - utility bills have been no more than $250/mo. Tankless gas water heater, sink in laundry room, mud room, and custom mantel on inside fireplace. Open floor plan, big Master bedroom and bath, his and her walk in closets, big walk in shower with rain head, and double vanities. This house has tons of storage throughout, upstairs and down. So many amenities to list that make this house country living at its best. *deer stand does not convey but is negotiable
4 Bedroom Home in Ozark - $674,900
