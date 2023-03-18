Gorgeous BARNDOMINIUM built on 5.07 acres. Home will have granite countertops, walk in tile shower in master bathroom, a detached 2 car carport, beautiful wood burning fireplace, and amazing views from the back porch. Barndo has spray foam insulation, metal Siding and a metal roof. If you're looking for quite, country living, this is the home for you. Give me a call to take a closer look at this AMAZING Barndominium.