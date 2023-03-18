Gorgeous BARNDOMINIUM built on 5.07 acres. Home will have granite countertops, walk in tile shower in master bathroom, a detached 2 car carport, beautiful wood burning fireplace, and amazing views from the back porch. Barndo has spray foam insulation, metal Siding and a metal roof. If you're looking for quite, country living, this is the home for you. Give me a call to take a closer look at this AMAZING Barndominium.
4 Bedroom Home in Pansey - $444,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Phil Paramore, who for many years served as a sports columnist for the Dothan Eagle and was a longtime local sports radio call-in host, passed…
A Dothan homebuilder and his office manager are charged with multiple counts of fraud following a year-long fraud investigation conducted by t…
Ariton’s baseball program will finish the rest of the season with a new head coach.
Headland scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh for a 2-1 walk-off win over Enterprise on Saturday in high school baseball action at Hea…