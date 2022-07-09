The “Lenox III” is a one story open floorplan with ample possibilities. This 4 bedroom 2 bath plan begins with a refined foyer entry way, which opens into a roomy living area. Next experience the open kitchen with large center island and adjoining dining room. The kitchen offers built in appliances, granite countertops and an expanded pantry. The master quarters provides a large bedroom and walk in closet as well as a luxurious bathroom complete with a double granite vanity, garden tub/shower combo. This layout truly is a must see!
4 Bedroom Home in Rehobeth - $291,812
