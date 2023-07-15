This lovely home is a MUST SEE!! Featuring 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths, a low maintenance brick exterior, well designed open concept floor plan. Kitchen island and corner pantry, stainless appliances and granite counter tops, lots of cabinets, dining area, large family area that looks onto the covered patio and large vinyl privacy fenced back yard. Private master suite with his and her vanities, linen cabinet, large shower and walk in closet. Two car attached garage. Located just minutes from the desirable Rehobeth School District.
4 Bedroom Home in Rehobeth - $305,000
