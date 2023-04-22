Stunning new craftsman style farmhouse sitting pretty on 3 unrestricted acres, in Rehobeth. Nestled with the Pecan trees Boast this 4/2 w/ split plan, gas fireplace, plank floors, granite countertops, 30 year shingles, vinyl windows, ceiling fans in bedrooms, living room and back porch Front and back porches. Attic area over the garage and decked