Custom built home in Rehobeth school zone nestled on 1.99 fully fenced in acres. Spacious home with an open floor plan. Kitchen has a large pantry, island, eat in area, and stainless steel appliances. Main bedroom has a walk in closet, separate shower, trey ceilings, and jacuzzi tub. Gorgeous fully enclosed pool (18 x 40/salt water) can be accessed by simply walking out of the living room. Plenty of space by the pool to entertain. In addition, this home has a 30 x 80 shop with metal beams, and was built to withstand 200 mile an hour winds. Shop has 3 roll up doors and a 600 sqft game room and a bathroom. In addition to ALL of this, there is a guest house on the property that is unfinished with a roll-up door. Each structure has it's own septic tank (4 total). So many extra bells and whistles on this property! Schedule a showing TODAY to view!