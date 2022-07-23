4 Bedroom Home in Slocomb - $180,000

Very Well Maintained, Like New, 4 bedroom 2 bath Built in 2017 Home. Split Bedroom plan with double vanities and a Large walk in closet in the Master bedroom. High ceilings with Crown and an Island with Bar in the Kitchen. Sitting on a partially fenced 1 Acre 210 x 210 Lot. This property includes a small storage building and small pole barn. Located on Hwy 49 5 miles South of Hwy 52. 11 miles to Flowers Hospital. 67 Miles to Beaches and 25 Miles to Interstate 10. Check out the pics! This one is Immaculate! Occupied Must Have an Appointment to Show. Thanks for Looking!