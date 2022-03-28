4 Bedroom Home in Slocomb - $199,900

Cute Country Cottage! Come sit on This Oversized Inviting Front Porch! Enter into the Large Grandroom with Handscraped Hardwood Floors.and Open Dining area with a well appointed Kitchen.This split Bedroom plan features 3 Bedrooms, 1 bath and Large laundry room on one side and the Private Owners suite on the other side of the home.Nice rear carport with large storage room. All sitting on a Peaceful country setting with numerous Pecan Trees.