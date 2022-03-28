 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Slocomb - $199,900

4 Bedroom Home in Slocomb - $199,900

Cute Country Cottage! Come sit on This Oversized Inviting Front Porch! Enter into the Large Grandroom with Handscraped Hardwood Floors.and Open Dining area with a well appointed Kitchen.This split Bedroom plan features 3 Bedrooms, 1 bath and Large laundry room on one side and the Private Owners suite on the other side of the home.Nice rear carport with large storage room. All sitting on a Peaceful country setting with numerous Pecan Trees.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two brothers choose Marianna

Two brothers choose Marianna

I often find it fascinating how people from all over the world come to live in Marianna. John and Daniel Udochi are no different.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert