Over 11 acres (w/ 8+ acres cleared) on a quiet county road with a 4 bedroom, 2 bath 2021 Live Oak mobile home. Inside, the home features separate living room and den areas, double vanity in the owner's suite w/ jacuzzi tub, and carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances. Property includes over 1,000 feet of road frontage, a 16'x52' "tiny home" w/ solar power and two mini split units. Over three dozen fruit trees planted on the property (peach, pear, plum, apple, fig, cherry, and blackberry). A 16'x32' Pole Barn is located on the northwest corner of the property. Home is contacted to a private well and septic system. Great for horses or small farm. Showings to begin on April 1st. Additional pictures will be added.
4 Bedroom Home in Slocomb - $300,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The father went to his daughter’s apartment after hearing that her ex-boyfriend had assaulted her, Florida police said.
Sixteen high school basketball players in the Dothan Eagle coverage area have been named all-state members and three others have been selected…
KINSTON — The son of an area police chief died Sunday following an ATV crash in Kinston.
Five years ago, Gayla White’s world was turned upside down after a former employer accused her of stealing from the business. Now, she finally…
KINSTON – One of Bubba Pollard’s two young daughters had a question for his wife when they woke up Sunday morning, a day after Pollard won the…