Over 11 acres (w/ 8+ acres cleared) on a quiet county road with a 4 bedroom, 2 bath 2021 Live Oak mobile home. Inside, the home features separate living room and den areas, double vanity in the owner's suite w/ jacuzzi tub, and carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances. Property includes over 1,000 feet of road frontage, a 16'x52' "tiny home" w/ solar power and two mini split units. Over three dozen fruit trees planted on the property (peach, pear, plum, apple, fig, cherry, and blackberry). A 16'x32' Pole Barn is located on the northwest corner of the property. Home is contacted to a private well and septic system. Great for horses or small farm. Showings to begin on April 1st. Additional pictures will be added.