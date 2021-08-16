4 Bedroom Home in Slocomb - $345,500

Looking for a home with tons of space both inside AND out? Then this home is the ONE! 3 bonus rooms, 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths, with over 3 acres to enjoy! Rehobeth school zone, with a Slocomb Address. NEW appliances, and NEW carpet throughout the home. Don't miss out on this gorgeous home! Check out the 3d tour by copying and pasting this link https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=c8WcWP5BXB2