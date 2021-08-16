 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Slocomb - $345,500

Looking for a home with tons of space both inside AND out? Then this home is the ONE! 3 bonus rooms, 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths, with over 3 acres to enjoy! Rehobeth school zone, with a Slocomb Address. NEW appliances, and NEW carpet throughout the home. Don't miss out on this gorgeous home! Dont forget to check out the 3D Tour by copying and pasting this link https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=c8WcWP5BXB2

