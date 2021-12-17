 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Slocomb - $644,500

4 Bedroom Home in Slocomb - $644,500

4 Bedroom Home in Slocomb - $644,500

Beautiful 4BR/2.5BA Estate on 72 acres. Home features over 2,600 sqft w/split floor plan. Other features include tile flooring, granite countertops, eat-in kitchen and pantry, spacious BR w/ lg closets, 2 baths have double vanities and Master Suite has lg walk-in closet. Property features 1 car covered carport, 60'x36' workshop, a detached 2 car garage w/ lg storage rm. chicken coop, hay barn, horse stable/barn all with matching red metal roof. 10 ac wooded, 50 ac hayfield, 12 ac homesite.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert