Beautiful 4BR/2.5BA Estate on 72 acres. Home features over 2,600 sqft w/split floor plan. Other features include tile flooring, granite countertops, eat-in kitchen and pantry, spacious BR w/ lg closets, 2 baths have double vanities and Master Suite has lg walk-in closet. Property features 1 car covered carport, 60'x36' workshop, a detached 2 car garage w/ lg storage rm. chicken coop, hay barn, horse stable/barn all with matching red metal roof. 10 ac wooded, 50 ac hayfield, 12 ac homesite.
4 Bedroom Home in Slocomb - $644,500
