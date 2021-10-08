Beautiful 4BR/2.5BA Estate on 72 acres. Home features over 2,600 sqft w/split floor plan. Other features include tile flooring, granite countertops, eat-in kitchen and pantry, spacious BR w/ lg closets, 2 baths have double vanities and Master Suite has lg walk-in closet. Property features 1 car covered carport, 60'x36' workshop, a detached 2 car garage w/ lg storage rm. chicken coop, hay barn, horse stable/barn all with matching red metal roof. 10 ac wooded, 50 ac hayfield, 12 ac homesite.
4 Bedroom Home in Slocomb - $649,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A faculty member at Wallace Community College has been arrested on 40 counts of sex crimes against a child.
- Updated
Dothan Police officers responded about 10:45 p.m. Friday to the 700 block of Monroe Street to reports of a victim being shot.
- Updated
The Headland Rams have a new head coach patrolling the sidelines for the rest of the season.
- Updated
Ricky Treadwell always put his family and his employees first.
- Updated
There are words that Dr. Marnix Heersink likes to repeat: We have all been warmed by fires that we did not build.
- Updated
OZARK – A runaway juvenile from here was found in Texas with a 24-year-old man, who is facing criminal charges in two states.
- Updated
Simply 10, an Alabama-based women’s fashion retailer, wants to bring a store to Dothan and city commissioners are considering tax incentives t…
- Updated
A Dothan woman is accused of pistol-whipping a man she hired to fix her car.
- Updated
Four Gray Jennings touchdown passes and two scoring runs by Terry Davis powered Opp to a 41-17 win at Providence Christian Friday.
- Updated
A community is mourning the passing of a Houston County School administrator and former principal who died of COVID-19 this week and was remem…