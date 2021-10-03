 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Slocomb - $68,000

Quaint 4/3 bedroom house on large shady lot w/pecan trees. Solid knotty pine wood walls, sheetrock in rooms. Large den and dining area, living room, enclosed backporch with laundry. 2 car carport, nice wood storage building and huge open shelter/parking/storage/gathering area? (both w/electricity). Plenty of room Newer metal roof and water heater. Now in the short sale process. All offers must be in by next Thurs. the 7th of Oct. by noon. preapproval or proof of funds must be submitted w offers

