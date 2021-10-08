 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Slocomb - $799,000

4 Bed 3.5 bath (2 Master Bedrooms) Home Built in 2015 sitting on 50.81 Acres of Fenced beautiful Pasture Land with 2,271 ft of road frontage. 1224 sqft Barn heated and cooled with a Full Kitchen and Bath, 14x48 side and 14x64 covered front porch. 20x42 Salt water Pool 9 ft deep. Spray foam Insulation, Central Vac system, Gas log fireplace, Gas cooktop, Metal Roof, Plantation Shutters, 18 Seer Zoned AC System, Sprinklers system, Fenced Playground, Livestock ready, Borders Wrights Creek

