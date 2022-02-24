4 Bedroom Home in Slocomb - $99,000

Quaint 4/3 bedroom house on large shady lot w/pecan trees. Solid knotty pine wood walls, sheetrock in rooms. Large den and dining area, living room, enclosed backporch with laundry. 2 car carport, nice wood storage building and huge open shelter/parking/storage/gathering area? (both w/electricity). Plenty of room Newer metal roof and water heater. Now in the short sale process....approved but need a contract!!!!! preapproval or proof of funds must be submitted with offers.