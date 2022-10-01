 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Taylor - $324,900

Beautiful newer well maintained home in the Rehobeth school district. This home has 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. The 4th bedroom is private and can be used as a bonus room/den/rec room or whatever is desired. This home has a great layout with a ton of space. The living room and the master boasts of gorgeous trey ceilings. The covered patio is a great place to relax in the evenings to relax. This home is move in ready.

