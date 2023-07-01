Gorgeous Home on Approximately 3.8+- acres with a 18x36 pool, 67x52 storage/event barn with 30x40 finished heated and cooled space with an additional bath. Huge covered patio poolside. .Trey ceilings in LR, spray foam ceilings, electric fireplace, true two car garage...you don't want to miss viewing this home!
4 Bedroom Home in Taylor - $475,000
