4 Bedroom Home in Webb - $550,000

Turn key Farmette on 11 acres with custom built 4/3.5 Home, 3 storage sheds 2 Pads with water/sewer 30 and 50 AMP, Pond with catfish, bass and blue gill. . House built in 2011, 4 bed, 3.5 bath, large master bedroom and bath, 9ft ceilings downstairs, extra large 2 car garage with 8ft Door, driveway alert system, 2 septic tanks, 2 wells, cold air returns in every bedroom. Numerous fruits tress. Satsuma, Grapefruit and Orange. Living grape vines. Livestock, Ducks, Fish and Tractor Included