Come see this beautiful new construction home before it is gone. This home features an open floor plan. Grandroom has Trey ceiling. Dining area, Island in kitchen w/ bar seating. Range, Dishwasher, & Refrigerator. Awesome large pantry. Great size covered patio. 2 vanities in 2nd bathroom, 3 linen closets total in home, laundry w/ deep sink, folding counter, hanging clothes area, & cabinets. Master Bedroom w/ trey ceiling, huge walk-in closet, sep vanities, deep tub, sep shower. Survey on property.