5 Bedroom Home in Ashford - $460,000

Beautiful newly built home. Located in Ashford, on 3.5 acres of land. This home has 3 bedrooms, however there are 2 extra rooms that could easily be used as bedrooms. Currently, one is a gym and one is an office. There is a shop in the back which includes extra parking and has it's own HVAC system. This home is the perfect country living but within minutes of city amenities. The sellers have listed the barndominium next door and some acreage in the back that they are willing to sell alongside/with this property, if there is interest.