5 Bedroom Home in Ashford - $499,995

Do you want to live in the country, but close to hospitals, shopping, and dining? This is the perfect home for you. It's a brand new build located in Ashford, AL; just a short 15 minute drive to SE Health, shopping & dining. Property includes 3.5 acres. This home has 5 bedrooms & 3 bathrooms. There is a detached garage with extra parking and has it's own HVAC system. A new driveway, sidewalk, and a few other user friendly aspects have been added to this home. Please see newly attached drone photos. I left previous drone shots to show before & after the newly added amenities. This home is the perfect country living space within minutes of city conveniences. The sellers have listed 51 acres that lie beside this parcel. They are willing to sell with this home, if there is interest.