This stunning home built in 2017 by M4 development has almost everything you could want. The first floor features tall ceilings, a fantastic open kitchen/living/dining area with 2 islands and a wonderful kitchen. The master suite is large and tucked away for privacy. Upstairs features an incredible movie theatre room as well as great bedrooms for the kids/guests and a play room/game room. Outside has a heated pool with built-in hotub and the large back patio has an outdoor kitchen with gas grill, gas fireplace, and built-in bar. The home is quietly situated in the back of Spann Farm on a wonderful lot with fantastic landscaping and a built-in playground for the kids or grandkids. All showings must be scheduled in advance with an agent.
5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $1,150,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
As Hayes Shepard ripped the ball off the No. 3 tee box on the Marshwood course at Highland Oaks in Dothan on Sunday afternoon, a foursome of g…
Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah has been placed on administrative leave due to an investigation.
Enterprise High golfer Jon Ed Steed said he had one main approach during his sophomore season.
Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah is on paid administrative leave and two others, including an EMA contractor, were arrested Wednesday i…
An area resident is wanting to see change in some local parks.