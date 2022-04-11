Executive style home on a secluded street nestled on 7.2 acres inside the Dothan City limits. Spacious rooms with beautiful hardwood floors, massive moldings and custom touches like no other. Master bedroom features his and her sep bathrooms and vanity areas. Upstairs and downstairs laundry room. Upstairs kids room features their own bathroom with family room and bonus area suite. Middle of the home features a atrium with statues and lush greenery. Over 2200 sft of covered porch area .
5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $1,200,000
