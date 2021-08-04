5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $1,299,900

This beautiful estate, which is fully fenced & gated, sits on approx. 2.4 acre site. This elegant, executive home has a main house, pool house & racquetball/volleyball house w/ tennis court, basketball court & gunite pool. Main house has approx. 7500 SF w/ 5 BRs, 5 BAs & 2 half BAs. Pool house has his & her BA w/ full KIT & upstairs BR. Racquetball house has a full BA and a fully-equipped gym which will remain. 7 total garages & extra parking pads for plenty of guests!