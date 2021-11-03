Features include but not limited to: Fountain, 3 Car garage, Mediterranean Roof, Multiple Chandeliers, Marble Floors, Granite Countertops, Trash Compactor, 4 Refrigerators, Pot Filler, Double Oven, Electric Blinds, Custom Kitchen, 3 Fireplaces, Central vacuum system, Alarm system with cameras and 3 panels, Surround Sound, Theatre room, Wet Bar, Hidden Wraparound closet, Bonus room upstairs, 2 Storage rooms, Enclosed Salt water pool, Built in Outdoor Grill, 5 A/C units, 2 Tankless Water Heater
5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $1,495,000
