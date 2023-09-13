Beautiful, contemporary style, Omega-built home In Hampton Woods. This home features 5 bedrooms, 5 and a half bathrooms, formal dining room, formal living room, casual dining room, casual living room, den/family room, sunroom, office, playroom/craft room, exercise room, huge laundry room, large walk-in pantry & much more. Every bedroom has its own bathroom and walk-in closet. Amazing outdoor living space with exposed wood beams, natural blue stone tile, stone fireplace, and outdoor kitchen. 20 x 40 heated & screened in pool. The master suite includes a safe room, a large master bathroom & large master closet with built-ins. Master bath features separate vanities, a large tile shower with multiple showerheads & separate jacuzzi tub. The amazing kitchen includes Thermador built-in appliances, a large granite island, and a breakfast bar. Please see additional features under the document tab.