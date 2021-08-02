 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $159,900

This adorable renovated home in Garden District has all fresh paint, new flooring, new stove, new counter tops. Move in ready! Big lot with drive way that circles around back of home. 2 detached carports with large storage area. 5th bedroom could be office/bonus.

