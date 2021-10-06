 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $2,670,000

5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $2,670,000

5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $2,670,000

The Southeast's most unique beautiful home. Sitting on approx 40 acres in the middle of Bocage Subdivision in Dothan City Limits. Custom built, one owner home designed by Bobby McAlpine one of the south's premier architect. Guest room has separate entrance, 5BR not including separate entry guest suite.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert